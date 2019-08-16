Nippon Platform CEO Jun Takagi Gave His Presentation atthe 37th MAJECA-JAMECA Joint Conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

by businesswireindia.com

On 1st July 2019, the 37th Malaysia-Japan Economic Association (MAJECA) and Japan-Malaysia Economic Association (JAMECA) Joint Conference was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has the theme “Expanding Trade & Investments between Malaysia and Japan in the Innovative Technologies Sectors.” The conference was held with the Honourable Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia, in attendance.

Under the slogans of “Making Japan a cashless society” and “Overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economies in Japan based on activation of small and medium sized merchants,” Jun Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan), gave his presentation at this conference.

From left to right: Tharminder Kuckreja, Representative of NIPPON Platform Malaysian branch; YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia; Jun Takagi, CEO of NIPPON Platform (Photo: Business Wire)

Takagi CEO says he will focus on improving convenience for foreign visitors to Japan and facilitating to attract foreign tourists

At the third plenary session, speakers from Malaysia and Japan introduced their businesses to promote technological renovation and innovation in the field of digital and electronic commerce, and mobile payment services.

Takagi, CEO of Nippon Platform, expressed the reason why he started his own business. He traveled around the world in 2014, and found that cashless services were being used everywhere and it was quite common. He was shocked, and it was a trigger to establish NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd. in 2016, and he would like to make Japan a cashless society in preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In addition to focusing on attracting tourists to Japan by utilizing mobile payments, he stated that he has expanded his business into nine countries and regions since the start of his business and it is rapidly expanding collaborations with overseas payment service providers.

To take advantages of mobile payment services of each country, he articulated his objective to create an environment in which Malaysian tourists to Japan are expected to increase more than ever before.

Malaysian business leaders gave their keynote addresses at the conference.

Ms. Dato’ Ng Wan Peng, Chief Operating Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), described the objective that digital economy would contribute 20% towards the country's GDP.

Mr. Ganesh Bangah, Chairman of the National ICT Association of Malaysia (PIKOM), told that the e-commerce in Malaysia is projected to grow to 100 billion US dollars.

Mr. Cheah Kok Hoong, Group Chief Executive Officer/Director of Hitachi Sunway Information Systems Sdn. Bhd., stated that it is the time to improve productivity through digitalization.

Prime Minister of Malaysia paid a brief visit to NIPPON Platform’s booth

After the special session, Malaysian Prime Minister YAB Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had a tour to information booths, dropped by at Nippon Platform, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and KDDI Corporation.

He hoped that Malaysia and Japan will promote technological renovation and innovation, and work together to cultivate human resources.

Outline of this conference

Date: Monday, 1 July 2019 Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Participants: 183

MAJECA and JAMECA members, general participants, Malaysian government officials

[Japan side] 77 participants

Mr. Mikio Sasaki; President of JAMECA, Senior Corporate Advisor of Mitsubishi Corporation

Mr. Kuniharu Nakamura; Vice-President of JAMECA, Chairman of Sumitomo Corporation

[Malaysia side] 106 participants

Mr. Tan Sri Azman Hashim; President of MAJECA

[Honorable guests]

Yang Amat Berhormat Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia

Dr. Makio Miyagawa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Malaysia



About NIPPON Platform

Under the slogans of ”Making Japan a cashless society” and “Overcoming population decline and vitalizing local economies in Japan based on activation of small and medium sized merchants,” NIPPON Platform provides a variety of services for merchants, such as tablet rental service which is free of rental charge, QR code payment aggregation services, miscellaneous analytics using Internet Protocol cameras, and services for crime prevention and disaster prevention, and inbound tourism businesses.

Payment brands which are available at NIPPON Tablet terminals (as of 2 August 2019)

Amazon Pay, d payment (d Pay®), pring, atone, PAY ID, WeChat Pay, NETSPay, DBS PayLah!, OCBC Pay Anyone, UOB Mighty

NIPPON Platform Co., Ltd.

Head office : 2-14-5-3F Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan URL : https://nippon-platform.co.jp/en/ Representative directors: Jun Takagi, Chairman and CEO of Overseas Business Shinsuke Hishiki, President and CEO of Domestic Business Date of establishment: September 2016 Capital : 502,487,400 JPY (Including capital reserves) Business activities: Payment platform services, Services for small and middle-sized retailers Adviser : HASIDA Koiti (Professor at the University of Tokyo) He is a PLR technical adviser. PLR (Personal Life Repository) is one of PDS (Personal Data Store).

