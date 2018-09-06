  • Download mobile app

06 Sep 2018, Edition - 1150, Thursday

Travel

Coimbatore

Niveditha V Nair grabs a new record in shooting Championship

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2018

Coimbatore : Niveditha V Nair, a class 12 student at PSBB Millenium School in Vadavalli sets a new record in 28th All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship started on August 30 and is to conclude tomorrow.

Niveditha who joined the Coimbatore Rifle Club two years back was coached by her father B Saravanan.

She had participated in 25m Sports Pistol event in Junior Women and Women’s category which took place on 3rd and 4th September.

She had clinched two Gold medals and set a New Games Record in Junior women and women’s category with a score of 287 out of 300 while the previous records in 25m sports pistol were 285/300 (in 2016) and 278/300 (in 2015), a release said.

TCP's LGBT Pride

