Nolte India Selects Salesforce to Drive Sales Efficiency

Home Studio India Pvt. Ltd., which operates Nolte retail and B2B business in India,, the global leader in CRM, to automate its sales management system and accelerate the efficiency of sales services across its operations in India.Nolte India is one of the few furniture retailers in the organised sector to offer end-to-end service, from customisation, to delivery and after-sales service. This required an intensive sales management system. Nolte India needed a simple platform that would capture all customer data in one place, and help them use that data to scale and grow its customer base.Nolte deployed Salesforce Sales Cloud – Lighting and Service Cloud – Lightning, to automate its sales processes and integrate customer data, track processes and provide the management team with access to rich insights into customer preferences. Salesforce will enable Nolte India to grow its accounts by finding new customers faster, and close deals quickly – from anywhere. With various rich features such as account and contact management, opportunity management, lead management, sales data reports and sales forecasting offered, Nolte India can automate the entire sales process and boost the productivity of the sales team which in turn will drive the overall operational efficiency, provide unmatched customer experience and boost growth.Alok Duggal, Director Home Studio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We were clear that we wanted technology to underpin our vision to be the largest furniture retailer in India by 2020. The power of Salesforce lies in the rich insights that it delivers which helps us analyse our customers journey, understand trends and predict the future. With Salesforce, we are now able to scale effectively expecting to take our store count to 23 by the first quarter of 2019. Digitising the game has empowered us to finally match up to the demand from the real estate sector across the country. Processes are more streamlined and controlled and we are delivering products with minimal or no errors. The changes that we are implementing to our business strategy is a result of our data-driven decision making powered by Salesforce. Salesforce is more than a CRM tool for us, it is helping us step into the future and stay ahead of trends.”Nolte India is also preparing for its next phase of growth, which includes understanding emerging trends and customer preferences and simplifying the distribution model that will capture all customer data in one place. To accomplish this, the company is expanding its use of Sales Cloud across all Nolte showrooms.Sunil Jose, SVP and Country Leader, Salesforce India, said, “We live in a world where technology, like social media, mobile apps, and mobile messaging is empowering customers and radically changing customer expectations and behaviours. Salesforce surfaces the information that you need, when you need it – making businesses like Nolte India more productive than ever before. We empower individuals to have meaningful data-driven discussions and we are proud to be a technology partner for Nolte India to help them supercharge growth and surpass customer expectations.”Source: Businesswire