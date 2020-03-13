Noodle.ai Announces Two Enterprise AI® Application Suites and the Latest Strategic Funding Round

by businesswireindia.com

Noodle.ai, the leading provider of Enterprise AI® applications, announces two flagship Enterprise AI application suites to coincide with Pi Day (March 14th,2020), the four-year anniversary of the company. In addition, Noodle.ai disclosed a new strategic funding round bringing total capital raised to $72M.

Noodle.ai is unveiling Vulcan (Manufacturing AI suite) and Athena (Supply Chain AI suite) to reduce economic and environmental waste. Vulcan and Athena are leading AI application suites that help enterprise customers optimize their manufacturing and supply chain processes.

“Our Vulcan and Athena application suites are a profound technological breakthrough to create a world without waste. The learning algorithms, petaflop computing, and massive data sets powering Noodle.ai applications enable a quantum leap forward in manufacturing and supply chains. AI far surpasses ERP and MES systems to run precise operations. It is becoming the de facto technology to make complex, high value decisions in the enterprise.” Stephen Pratt, CEO, Noodle.ai

Vulcan is the leading AI application suite to reduce unplanned downtime and quality defects in manufacturing. Athena is the leading AI application suite to reduce inventory and recover lost sales in complex supply chains. Both application suites are powered by Noodle.ai’s open platform, which runs on Noodle.ai’s patent-pending Deep Probabilistic Decision Machines technology.

Noodle.ai also announces a recent strategic funding round that includes a new strategic investor, Mitsubishi Corporation, as well as additional capital from current investors TPG Growth, Dell Technologies Capital, and SMS Investments S.A.

Noodle.ai has also received several awards and accolades recently, including the CB Insights AI 100 award for revolutionizing manufacturing with AI in March 2020, the AIconics AI for Good award in 2019, the Green Supply Chain award in 2019, and the Forbes AI 50 in 2019.

About Noodle.ai

Noodle.ai applies advanced data science to create a world without waste. With Noodle.ai’s advanced Enterprise AI® applications, business leaders are empowered to make better decisions, reduce wasted energy, money, and resources. Noodle.ai focuses on radical efficiency for supply chain and manufacturing using leading-edge artificial intelligence.

