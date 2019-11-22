NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Expands Facility in Pune

NORD DRIVESYSTEMS today announced the expansion of its current facility at Hinjewadi, Pune. The inauguration was done at the hands of Shri Vikram Kumar (IAS) Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA. Also present at the occasion were Ms. Jutta Humbert, Managing Partner, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Group, Mr. P L Muthusekkar, MD, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS, Pvt. Ltd. amongst other dignitaries.

Ms. Jutta Humbert – Managing Partner NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Group along with Mr. P L Muthusekkar, MD NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd. at the launch of the extended facility

As of today NORD DRIVESYSTEMS India’s manufacturing facility has an installed capacity of 42000 Geared motors per annum plus a 22000 Electrical Motor Assembly with a utilization factor between 75 to 80%. These requirements are served through two of our NORD production plans, one in Hinjewadi MIDC Phase II started in Nov 2007 and the second facility in Hinjewadi MIDC phase I which was established in the year Oct 2017. Considering the consistently growing Indian market and NORD India consolidating its presence further, the Management has taken a decision to further increase its production capacity especially for the Large gearboxes & IGU. (Industrial Gearbox Units)

L to R: Mr. P L Muthusekkar MD NORD DRIVESYSTEMS along with Chief Guest Vikram Kumar (IAS) Metropolitan commissioner, PMRDA and Ms. Jutta Humbert – Managing Partner NORD DRIVESYSTEMS at the launch

Speaking at the occasion Ms. Jutta Humbert, Managing Partner, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Group said, “India is the 5th largest market for us and we hope to achieve sales of 1 billion Euros globally by 2024. Currently we have 30500 active customers and have 4000+ employees globally and 115 in the Pune plant. We hope to achieve a turnover for India of Rs. 500 crores by 2024 and are planning to appoint another 25 people post our expansion now.”

The newly acquired plant expansion is just adjacent to our existing NORD DRIVESYSTEMS plant with a connecting road in between. It is spread on an area measuring 7211 sq. mtrs whilst the building area is 3213 sq. mtrs.

This will be NORD India’s third facility in row. NORD India plans to use this new available space for the production of the large gearbox assemblies whose demand is continuously increasing in the domestic market. It will also accommodate a bigger warehouse to support the proposed large gearbox production, making way for more production space in the existing building for medium size geared motors.

Last year NORD India Motor production facility had also got approved by BIS, Quality governing body under Govt. of India for ISI marked Motor production which recently has being enhanced further to include all Motor ranges upto 55KW ratings.

Further with time, NORD India plans to include new Gearbox variants into its production portfolio like Industrial Gearbox Units (IGU) production along with specialized paint shop facility. With full commissioning of this new facility, NORD India would be covering almost 90% of the offered NORD catalogue products locally from Pune for the Domestic market as well as SAARC countries.

Growing at about 20% CAGR for last 8 years and making in India & making in Maharashtra for last 14 years.

NORD, Germany

With approximately 4000 employees worldwide, NORD develops produces and a market drive technology and is one of the industry’s leading international suppliers of all-in-one solutions. In addition to standard drives, NORD supplies application-specific concepts and solutions, including concepts and solutions that fulfil special requirements such as energy-saving drives and explosion-proof systems. Founded in 1965, NORD presently has 36 subsidiaries worldwide.

Incorporated in the year 2005, NORD DRIVESYSTEMS Pvt. Ltd. is the100% subsidiary of Getriebebau NORD in Germany. We have a full-fledged assembly unit in Hinjewadi, Pune with production capacity of 42000 units per year. All the parts are imported from our manufacturing units globally.

We have a strong dealer network across the India & SAARC Countries. We cater to almost all sectors such as material handling, steel, chemical, Pharmacy food and beverages, water treatment, pumps, cement, power, solar, airport, Intralogistics & road construction and many more industry.

Our Product Range Includes

Our clients have always found solutions from our standard range of products:

Gear Boxes & Gear Motors – Capacities starting from 0.12 – 1000 KW

Helical Gear Units – 0.12 – 160 KW 2-stage bevel gear units – 0.12 – 9.2 KW Parallel shaft gear units – 0.12 – 200 KW 3 stage bevel gear units – 0.12 – 200 KW Nord bloc.1 gear unit – 0.12 – 37 KW SI worm gear units – 0.12 – 4 KW Helical worm Gear unit – 0.12 – 15 KW SMI worm gear unit – 0.12 – 4 KW 2 stage Nordbloc.1 bevel gear unit – 0.12 – 9.2 KW Industrial Gear Unit – 2.2 – 1000 KW

Variable Speed Drives Mechanical–Capacities starting from 0.12-110kW

Mechanical variable speed drive – Belt type with gear unit – upto 110 kW Mechanical variable speed drive – Friction disc type with gear units – upto 4 kW

Variable Frequency Drives–Capacities starting from 0.25-160kW

Decentralize Drive solution- SK200E, SK180E, SK 135E – 0.25 to 22 KW





We have sales and marketing offices in New Delhi, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Baroda.