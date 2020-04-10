Nordson EFD Helps Medical Manufacturers Meet Growing Demand for COVID-19 Treatment and Diagnostic Devices

by businesswireindia.com

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, is dedicated to helping manufacturers increase production capacity to meet the growing demand for medical devices used to treat and test for symptoms of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

A robotic system integrator contacted Nordson EFD on Wednesday, March 25 looking to order multiple automated dispensing systems to mass produce a small sub-assembly inside Ventec Life Systems’ unique ventilators.

Ventec’s critical care ventilators are portable and can provide front-line medical professionals with the tools they need to fight COVID-19. Ventec also manufactures VOCSN, the first and only Multi-Function Ventilator.

The sub-assembly application required bonding two components together using a UV-cure acrylic. Nordson EFD recommended its E3 automated dispensing systems and Performus X100fluid dispensers for fast, easy setup and programming.

“Four robots left three days after the customer contacted us,” said Daniel J. Marco, application specialist at Nordson EFD. “It was great rush service from Nordson EFD. The next five robots were built and shipped the following week.”

Other high-priority applications include jetting medical reagents onto diagnostic test strips and bonding the housing of test cards for COVID-19 test kits. Nordson EFD recommended the PICO Pµlse jetting system for these applications due to its fast dispensing speed and unparalleled precision. Some systems were shipped on the day they were ordered.

Nordson EFD is dedicated to helping manufacturers meet the growing demand for medical devices required to help people during this pandemic. Backed by more than 50 years of fluid dispensing expertise and the right technology to provide remote support, Nordson EFD application and technical specialists are well-equipped to solve whatever dispensing need is at hand.

