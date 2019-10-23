Nordson EFD Introduces New 797PCP Progressive Cavity Pump Systems for Continuous Volumetric Dispensing

by businesswireindia.com

Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, has released new volumetric progressive cavity pump systems that include 797PCP and 797PCP-2K pumps, and 7197PCP-DIN or ValveMate 7197PCP controllers.

These new volumetric dispensing solutions deliver precise, repeatable fluid volumes as small as 0.01 mL per revolution. Deposit volume tolerances equal to +/- 1% allow for a high level of process control in automotive, electronics, medical, and other production applications.

“Customers who want assurance that the volume of fluid required is dispensed with exceptional accuracy and consistency, regardless of fluid viscosity or changes in viscosity over time, will get that assurance and more with our new 797PCP systems,” said Claude Bergeron, global product line manager of valves at Nordson EFD.

The design of the 797PCP is based on the progressive cavity principal where its core components — a rotor and stator — form a perfectly sealed metering chamber. As it rotates, the pump allows continuous volumetric dispensing that is unaffected by external factors such as changes in viscosity, fluctuating fluid pressure, and the full-to-empty effect in syringe barrels.

This continuous seal also prevents shear and pulsation, making the 797PCP ideal for precise dispensing of abrasive pastes, epoxies, and UV-cure adhesives. The pumps come in three sizes — 0.01 mL, 0.05 mL, and 0.15 mL.

The 797PCP-2K pump provides highly accurate meter mix dispensing of two-part assembly fluids. Its modular design allows for multiple mix ratios. Its compatibility with a wide range of disposable EFD bayonet static mixers simplifies implementation.

Both the standard and 2K pumps work best when controlled by either 7197PCP-DIN or ValveMate 7197PCP controllers. These controllers allow for precise adjustment of dispensing parameters. The DIN rail version offers an intuitive web-based interface. The ValveMate version offers an intuitive touchscreen interface. Both provide multiple programming modes, including Line, Volume, Weight, and Timed, to meet a wide range of application requirements.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

