Notion Press’ Next Novel is a Thriller about a Man on Mission

Notion Press, India’s largest self-publishing platform, has come up with a new book ‘Operation Camouflage.’ Written by Amit Sidham, the nail-biting thriller will want you to turn every page to know ‘what next?’ This new book is now available at major e-commerce platforms, and it will surely kindle excitement among readers.

Operation Camouflage – 3D Cover

Aaditya or Aadi is a common man from the face of it but in reality, living a life under camouflage. What is his true identity? While everything is normal, little did he know that his cover would be exposed in an incident that he had never thought of. It was a regular day at work, and all hell broke loose with Aadi suddenly being attacked in his office by a group of armed men.

The attack spills details about Aadi’s identity. What’s more shocking is that Aadi is neither a secret agent nor from the defence. He is neither a policeman nor a goon. He is not a terrorist or a bandit. Then, who is he? Just when you feel that the mystery is about over once you get the answers to the ‘Who’ and ‘Why,’ the story takes yet another interesting turn.

This untimely revelation about Aadi’s identity puts him and his team into another crisis. The team now faces a dual challenge of coming out of the crisis without losing sight of their goal.

As the story progresses, the readers are simply wowed with the immersive experience the book offers. Whether you are a student, employee or customer you will strongly desire to be in the dream institute, company or service elaborately described in the book. The story is completely fresh and something so relevant, yet unheard of. Another thing that makes the book special is its unique style of integrating business strategy and management into a thriller.

Author – Amit Sidham

If you are already excited about this tale, then don’t wait anymore. Go grab a copy of it from notionpress.com or one of the leading e-commerce websites like Amazon or Flipkart.

Speaking about the book launch, the author, Amit Sidham says, “It is exciting to see my two years of effort coming to life. I am sure that the readers will love the immersive roller-coaster reading experience and would also love to hear their valuable feedback.”

The author, Amit Sidham, is a marketer turned management consultant turned entrepreneur. Having reached several echelons of success, the author is today the managing partner at a startup. The plot of the mystery was in his mind for quite some time, but the book took a back seat due to work commitments, until one day he finally decided to start writing and bring the book to life.

The delay was a blessing in disguise, giving him more time to think and add more surprises and interesting twists to the story. He is an endurance runner and has several medals to his name in various long-distance runs. Amit is also passionate about inspirational and patriotic poetry. His recitation can be viewed on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/amitsidham

Amit is associated with several NGOs working in the field of nation building, nature conservation and education. He continues his philanthropic support by contributing a significant portion of his earnings from the book to Prahar Samaj Jagruti Sanstha-Nagpur, SayTrees Environmental Trust-Bangalore, Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti-Warora and GiftAbled Foundation-Bangalore, NGO’s that he has been associated with for several years.

He lives in Bangalore with his parents Asmita and Anil, wife Mukta and daughter Saanvi.