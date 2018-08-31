NSIC Integrated Marketing Development Centre for MSMEs Inaugurated in Bhubaneshwar

Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri. Jual Oram, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri. Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble MoS (IC) for Ministry of MSME in the presence of Shri Ravindra Nath, CMD, NSIC and Dr. A. K. Panda, Secretary, MSME inaugurate NSIC – Integrated Marketing Development Centre named as "Dharampad Bhawan".

Inauguration of NSIC Integrated Marketing Development Centre for MSMEs

The Dharampad is the National Small Industries Corporation’s (NSIC) largest office building in eastern India, Dharampad Bhawan, which is an Integrated Marketing Development Centre (IMDC). It is a 3-star GRIHA rated green building, having a built-up area of approx. 1,10,000 sq. ft. and is located in Mancheswar Industrial Area, Bhubaneswar.

NSIC – Dharampad Bhawan The new building will be having offices of various agencies like National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), etc. which will be working with NSIC for providing integrated support to various MSMEs including SC/ST MSMEs. It will also have NSIC’s National SC-ST Hub Office (NSSHO) which will provide handholding to SC-ST enterprises through assistance in participation in CPSE tenders and subsequent empanelment, support in availing government schemes, finance facilitation, etc.

Helping Odisha become a skilled manpower hub for textile sector: In line with Odisha’s efforts to provide skilled manpower to leading textile clusters in India, an Apparel Training cum Incubation Centre for Textile Sector was also inaugurated within the IMDC building. It will be imparting training to men and women as part of handholding support for creating employment & self-employment opportunities in Odisha.

About NSIC

NSIC has the Vision to be premier organization fostering the promotion & growth of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the Country.



NSIC has the Mission to enhance the competitiveness of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other services.

NSIC facilitates micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a set of specially tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness (www.nsic.co.in). NSIC operates through its countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centres in different parts of the country.