23 Jun 2019, Edition - 1440, Sunday
NSIC Signs MoU with CSC – eGovernance Services India

Covai Post Network

June 23, 2019

NSIC signs MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India for enhancing new offerings  for the MSME sector by synergizing each others competence.

 

Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, AS & DC (MSME) & CMD, NSIC signing the MoU with Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited on 22nd June 2019 at New Delhi

 

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Ram Mohan Mishra, CMD,NSIC stated that this MoU will also enable CSCs to utilize plethora of NSIC offerings through the NSIC portal www.msmemart.com .

 

The NSIC MoU with  Common Service Centres (CSC)  e-Governance Services India MoU will have special focus on providing NSIC services to village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) and would to lead to exponential growth of Village Entrepreneurs in the country. Also seen in the picture are Shri Navin Chopra.CGM (SG) (Works) and Shri Gaurang Dixit, CGM (Fin)

 

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC said that CSC will facilitate VLEs and MSMEs through digital empowerment in accessing NSIC integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other offerings.

 

About NSIC

NSIC has the Vision to be premier organization fostering the promotion & growth of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the Country. NSIC has the Mission to enhance the competitiveness of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other services.

 
NSIC facilitates micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a set of specially tailored schemes to enhance their competitiveness (www.nsic.co.in). NSIC operates through its countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centres in different parts of the country.
Source: Newsvior

