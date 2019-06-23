NSIC Signs MoU with CSC – eGovernance Services India

NSIC signs MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India for enhancing new offerings for the MSME sector by synergizing each others competence.

Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, AS & DC (MSME) & CMD, NSIC signing the MoU with Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited on 22nd June 2019 at New Delhi

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. Ram Mohan Mishra, CMD,NSIC stated that this MoU will also enable CSCs to utilize plethora of NSIC offerings through the NSIC portal www.msmemart.com .

The NSIC MoU with Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India MoU will have special focus on providing NSIC services to village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) and would to lead to exponential growth of Village Entrepreneurs in the country. Also seen in the picture are Shri Navin Chopra.CGM (SG) (Works) and Shri Gaurang Dixit, CGM (Fin)

Dr. Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, CEO, CSC said that CSC will facilitate VLEs and MSMEs through digital empowerment in accessing NSIC integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other offerings.

About NSIC

NSIC has the Vision to be premier organization fostering the promotion & growth of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in the Country. NSIC has the Mission to enhance the competitiveness of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises by providing integrated support services encompassing Marketing, Finance, Technology and other services.