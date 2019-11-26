NTT Communications Named 2019 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year at Frost & Sullivan 2019 Asia Pacific ICT Awards

by businesswireindia.com

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the information and communications technology (ICT) solutions business within the NTT Group (TOKYO: 9432), announced today that it was recognized as 2019 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year at Frost & Sullivan 2019 Asia Pacific ICT Awards, during a ceremony in Singapore on November 14.

Founded in 2004, Frost & Sullivan 2019 Asia Pacific ICT Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices in the industry.

NTT Com was named 2019 Japan IoT Service Provider of the Year for the first time. NTT Com has been contributing to customers’ digital transformation by providing the IoT Platform, Things Cloud®, which enables customers to easily and quickly implement IoT services, and a partner program, Things PartnerTM Program. According to Nishchal Khorana, Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan, “NTT Com successfully developed a solution-centric approach to address customer pain points on their IoT journey. Apart from offering a broad spectrum of services, its IoT platform, Things Cloud®, enables fast deployment, enhancing value for customers. NTT Com’s vertical-centric strategy and wide range of use cases create significant strategic differentiation from competitors in the IoT market in Japan.”

About NTT Communications Corporation

NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 450,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities in technology world are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Ltd., NTT Data, and NTT DOCOMO, we are NTT Group.

