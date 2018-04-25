NVIDIA’s Gamer Connect Comes to Pune

by businesswireindia.com

NVIDIA kicked off the nationwide Gamer Connect tour in Pune on 22nd April 2018 at Siddhi Banquets, 100 Feet DP Road. The fourth edition of company’s flagship gamer engagement event, Gamer Connect, is a platform for the Indian gaming community to network and interact with each other, explore new avenues in gaming and discover the latest PC gaming trends. The event generated a turnout of more than 2500 gaming enthusiasts.

Dell, LG and Zotac, Gamer Connect partners; also displayed their latest products, adding to the event’s appeal. LG showcased its gaming monitor range for both casual and competitive gamers. Gamers were excited to witness 4K gaming, VR and AAA games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Final Fantasy XV, Fortnite, Call of Duty: WWII, Sea of Thieves, A Way Out, Project Cars 2 and Rainbow Six Siege on LG’s Curved 21:9 Ultrawide, 4K and 240Hz Monitors.

Audiences were drawn to Dell’s latest laptops packed with GeForce GTX 10-series. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080, 1070, 1060 and 1050 GPUs for notebooks provide gamers with a quantum leap in performance and power efficiency on the world's fastest-growing gaming platform. Compared to prior-generation Maxwell architecture-based GPUs, the new GTX 10-Series GPUs for notebooks deliver up to 75 percent more performance, all right out of the box.

Zotac put on show its new Mek1 Gaming PC. A pre-built plug-and-play machine, the Mek1 packs some of the best calibrated hardware in the space for an ultimate gaming experience. They also gave the audience a firsthand look at their mini gaming PCs, devices known for powerful performance delivered by a small form factor.

“In the last 3 years, we have conducted over 200+ gamer connects in focused gaming communities across 20 cities which has helped us connect with more than 15,000 gaming enthusiasts. Through Gamer Connect, we want to reach out to gamers across the country and provide them with the best gaming experience,Source: Businesswire