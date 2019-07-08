Oakridge International School Excel in IBDP Grade XII 2019 Results

Students of Oakridge International School have achieved great results in the IBDP grade XII 2019 batch. Devanshika Bajpai, has topped the Gachibowli campus with the highest score points of 43, followed by Srikari with a score point of 42. The school average points are 33.3 and a staggering 41.5 percent of the students registered scores of 6 and 7 in a given subject. Whereas, Aman Saxena, has topped the Bengaluru campus with the highest score points of 41, followed by Rithvik Mahindra with a score point of 40.

Devanshika Bajpai

Speaking on the achievement top scorer – Devanshika Bajpai, Oakridge Gachibowli campus – “The University of Oxford was a dream I inherited in some ways from my family. I always knew that history would form an important part of my life, but it was after joining Oakridge in the sixth grade that the subject became tangible to me – the credit for my academic interest in the subject must go to the faculty at Oakridge who, through their in-depth knowledge and unique approaches to learning showed me that my future lay in this direction. Thanks to a zeal for academics, as well as leadership skills nurtured at Oakridge, I will be reading History at Somerville College in the University of Oxford – an institution which hails Indira Gandhi and Margaret Thatcher as alumni – starting this October.”

Srikari

Speaking on the achievement second top scorer – Srikari, Oakridge Gachibowli campus – “Transitioning from CBSE into the IB Diploma Program was one that required me to be very persistent in my efforts to consistently learn but also needed me to adapt quickly. However, Oakridge allowed this journey to be one of self-discovery and one filled with memories with its global outlook, a variety of co-curricular activities and most importantly endless resources. My teachers never hesitated to go the extra mile to enhance my learning and expose me to a wider range of skills. I’ll be attending UCLA this fall pursuing an economics major. It's safe to say that my experiences in the Diploma Program at Oakridge make me feel confident to use my intellectual capacities to help my community and be fearless in my pursuit of learning.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Hema Chennupaty, Principal Oakridge International School (Gachibowli campus) said, “Oakridge lives up to its reputation of giving excellent results. Not just in terms of high scores but also in achieving high averages in all subjects. The high point of the results is definitely the Theory of Knowledge and Extended Essay grades where the students have surpassed themselves. The teachers and students have worked very hard to achieve this good result.”

Aman Saxena

Speaking on the achievement top scorer – Aman Saxena (Oakridge Bengaluru Campus) – “My journey at Oakridge began in 2013. The warm atmosphere and excellent facilities made it a fabulous journey. I thank my teachers who helped me achieve beyond my potential and groomed me holistically. The resources and connections that the school has been exceptional, and they played a critical role in helping me find and develop the research project regarding tropospheric ozone; the whole experience has been one of my fondest memories of high school. I will be continuing my education at the University of Michigan with a major in Financial Mathematics. I would like to thank my parents, the teachers and Oakridge for what I have achieved and for what is to come.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Pallavi Mishra, Principal Oakridge International School (Bengaluru campus) said, “My hearty congratulations to all the Oakridge IB Diploma students, teachers and parents. The very first full cohort of Oakridge Bengaluru DP students has excelled and achieved results much above the world averages. Close to 2,00,000 students write the diploma exams every year across more than 143 countries and I am very happy that our students have been able to achieve the results which are about 13% higher than the world average (based on the DP Statistical Bulletin, 2018). It is indeed a remarkable achievement that almost 40% of the scores have been 6’s & 7’s across the subjects.”

About Oakridge International School

Oakridge International School has recently become part of Nord Anglia Education, the world’s leading premium school’s organisation. Oakridge students will now be connected to a community of 61 international schools spread across 28 countries, with access to rich resources, support and global opportunities that enhance the schools’ already excellent teaching and learning experience.