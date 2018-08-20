20 Aug 2018, Edition - 1133, Monday
- Sidhu was in Pakistan to attend “friend” Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as Pakistan’s 22nd Prime Minister
- CBI has requested Interpol Manchester to detain Nirav Modi in the UK
- More Pak issues clarification, admits ‘no offer of talk by PM Modi’
- The death toll due to Kerala floods stands at 370
- The Taliban have taken over 100 people, including women and children, hostage, said an Afghan official on Monday
- 12 of Imran’s 21 cabinet members held key posts during Musharraf regime
- ATS arrests former Sena corporator, Shrikant Pangarkar for ‘plotting’ blasts
- Two cabbies in Delhi jailed for driving on wrong side
Ocean Ambassador of the Netherlands Joins Endowment for Clean Ocean’s Entrepreneur Judges Committee
August 20, 2018
The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) announced Willemijn Peeters, Ocean Ambassador of the Netherlands and the Founding Director of Searious Business has joined ECO’s Entrepreneur Committee that will vet contestants’ plans to remove macro and micro plastics from the world’s oceans.
“I am working to solve the problem of what to do with the plastic once it is removed from the ocean, by helping to create a market for plastic recovered from the ocean,” said Peeters. “Just like we need to end the use of single use plastic, we need to replace the manufacture of virgin plastic and replace it with recycled plastics, and as much as possible needs to be plastic recovered from the ocean.”
