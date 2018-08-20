Ocean Ambassador of the Netherlands Joins Endowment for Clean Ocean’s Entrepreneur Judges Committee

by businesswireindia.com

The Endowment for Clean Oceans (ECO) announced Willemijn Peeters, Ocean Ambassador of the Netherlands and the Founding Director of Searious Business has joined ECO’s Entrepreneur Committee that will vet contestants’ plans to remove macro and micro plastics from the world’s oceans.

“I am working to solve the problem of what to do with the plastic once it is removed from the ocean, by helping to create a market for plastic recovered from the ocean,” said Peeters. “Just like we need to end the use of single use plastic, we need to replace the manufacture of virgin plastic and replace it with recycled plastics, and as much as possible needs to be plastic recovered from the ocean.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005004/en/

Source: Businesswire