Offline Retailers Rejoice GiftsOnAir Brings in the Festive Cheer

Startup of the year, GiftsOnAir, is all set to bring in some celebrations and festive cheer for the offline retailers. Festival season is one time of the year when everyone wants to go on a shopping spree. Most Indians believe that this time is auspicious to buy new things. Apart from this, there is one more reason to indulge – the discounts that are being offered!

In the past few years, the online marketers seem to be making the most of this time by offering great exclusive offers, cash backs etc. The likes of Amazon and Flipkart are leaving no stone unturned to woo customers to shop on their platforms. As a result, the offline retailers have witnessed a downfall in not only the revenue but also in the footfalls in their physical stores.

In this market scenario, GiftsOnAir is coming to the rescue of the offline retailers and helping them to compete toe to toe with the ecommerce websites. GiftsOnAir believes that a customer is looking not just for convenience or the best deal but the whole shopping experience and thus focusing on offering uniquely crafted experience to every customer.

Mr. Sarthak Khandelwal, Founder GiftsOnAir

Offline retailers have confirmed that there has been a tremendous increase in their sales post their association with GiftsonAir.com. Earlier these partners were afraid that they wouldn’t be able to survive but with GiftsonAir they have not only regained market share and most of them are doing much better than they were before the emergence of online players. GiftsonAir has proved to them like a lifeboat for their sinking ships.

GiftsonAir has become a unique marketing solution to its partners wherein they give flat 100% shopping vouchers to the end consumer on their total billing amount. “This is exactly the kind of offer we were looking for to gain new customers and to regain the loyalty of existing ones. It not only boosts up our sales but also increased footfalls in our stores,” shares one of the partners.

Sarthak Khandelwal, Founder GiftsOnAir says, “Why should the traditional market suffer due to the introduction of a modern era of shopping? We agree on the fact that one should adapt and move ahead with time but won’t it be great if there is a medium that bridges the gap between the offline and the online? GiftsonAir is that very medium. Also, why wait for festivals to get special offers when you can get these offers 365 days, GiftsonAir is there for the offline retailers and it is here to stay.”

GiftsonAir in the past has given and continues to give the retailers a ray of hope, by providing the customer with the best of both worlds, online and offline.

About GiftsOnAir

GiftsOnAir is a truly innovative concept that aims to bridge the divide between Offline and Online. The company commenced operations in January 2018 from Jaipur, has now a corporate office in Jaipur and has regional offices in 5 major cities too. Co-founded by Mr. Sarthak Khandelwal, Ms. Apoorva Panday and Mr. Shobhit Jhalani is gunning to be pan India by October 2018. GiftsOnAir has already been nominated the ‘Best Start-up of the Year 2018’.