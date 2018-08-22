  • Download mobile app

22 Aug 2018, Edition - 1135, Wednesday

  • JUST IN: Kochi Airport to reopen on August 29
  • J&K: Terrorists target another cop in Pulwama. Condition of Constable Mohd Yaqoob is critica
  • Fire breaks out at Doordarshan Bhawan in Mandi House; 4 fire tenders at the spot
  • Four dead in Crystal Tower blaze in Mumbai’s Parel area. The building has been declared unsafe.
  • J&K: Terrorists attacked a CRPF party in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
  • Ten fire fighting tenders have rushed to the spot
  • Veteran Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away at the age of 63
  • Fire breaks out in Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai’s Parel area
  • BJP President Amit Shah condemns the brutal killing of BJP worker in J&K
Tamilnadu News

Oil major IOC to invest over Rs 37000 crore in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

August 22, 2018

Chennai : Indian Oil Corporation will be investing over Rs 37000 crores over the next three years to ramp up its infrastructure facilities in the state.

The IOC group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd will invest Rs 37,112 crore, according to company sources.

Investments would be in pipeline expansion, construction of captive jetty, additional facilities for petrol and diesel handling, POL (petroleum, oils and lubricants) terminals at an outlay of Rs,7,112 crore in the next three years.

IOC has plans also for investments in city gas distribution network in Coimbatore and Salem. In these two cities, the IOC has won bids to supply gas. At present pipelines are being laid down at various places to carry the gas from the Ennore LNG terminal to industries and also to carry carry other petroleum products.

The company is also stepping up activity to complete LNG terminal at Ennore, to be ready by December.

TCP's LGBT Pride

