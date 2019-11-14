On Childrens Day VLCC Embarks Anti Child-Obesity Campaign

Wellness and beauty services brand VLCC Founder Vandana Luthra announces a campaign launch for awareness regarding child obesity on the occasion of children’s day. She met en-number of children at the streets of Nariman Point, Mumbai today and gave them gifts.

VLCC Foundation Founder Vandana Luthra, while announcing the stand-up campaign in Mumbai said that on November 26th the campaign across the country on Anti-Obesity Day will begin. For this, programs like public awareness and foot march will also be done. She said that in today’s times, many people do not get a chance to go to the gym and exercise. In such a situation, people lose weight even if they stand for a while.

Vandana Luthra, Founder & Co-Chairperson, VLCC Group said “Take an orange pledge and VLCC will support all participants by giving free consulting on nutrition and a healthy diet for children. Under Stand up India campaign which is a VLCC fight against Obesity, have Launched this new program in Mumbai.”

VLCC is looking for revenues of Rs. 5,000 crore in the next four years and has embarked on an expansion plan in both domestic as well as international market, VLCC Founder Vandana Luthra announces.

“We have embarked on a massive expansion plan not only in the domestic market but also internationally. We are also looking at different business opportunities in the beauty and wellness sector for expansion. All these efforts will enable us to reach a top line of Rs. 5,000 crore in the next four years,” she said.

At present, the company's revenues are around Rs. 1,000 crore. According to market statistics, the organised on-demand beauty services market has gained traction in the last a couple of years and is pegged in excess of Rs. 85,000 crore, and is growing at CAGR of 18.6 per cent.

Recently, VLCC entered into an exclusive partnership with hospitality and leisure group Minor Hotels to pioneer the concept of residential wellness outside India. In the last two years, the company has also acquired two firms Well science and Vanity Cube for expanding our presence in nutraceuticals and on-demand beauty services businesses, respectively.

“We are continuously looking at different opportunities and are in talks with various firms,” she said.

At present, the company has a presence across the country with over 400 centres and is also operating in 16 countries. It plans to add eight in Maharashtra alone in the next 12 months.

Besides this, it has 96 VLCC Institutes of beauty and nutrition in India and Nepal and plans to add 100 new institutes in the coming three years across its areas of operations including the Middle East and Africa.