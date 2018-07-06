On Mahi's Birthday, SoundLogic's Voice Assistant Products to Go on Flash Sale Exclusively on Flipkart

by businesswireindia.com

SoundLogic, one of the fastest growing brands in the audio and electronics industry, kicks-off its first-ever flash sale in the audio equipment category on Flipkart on July 7, 2018 from 12 noon onwards. To celebrate Mahi’s birthday, SoundLogic is giving away a personalised gift from the former captain along with the product via flash sale.SoundLogic is amongst the first voice assistant products to work on a Bluetooth technology making them platform and OS agnostic. The launched product will be available at an attractive point of INR 1,299 onwards as it allows a much larger group of Indian audiences to have the first taste of smart audio devices.Speaking on his association with SoundLogic,said, “When I heard about the campaign, I immediately related to the idea of an audio product that helps you navigate your daily life. #JusBol is truly the new lifestyle we need to adapt to where you can just give voice commands to get your work done. SoundLogic’s devices are one-of-a-kind. So I request you all to #JusBol.”Commenting on the launch,said, “SoundLogic strives to be at the forefront of innovative technology at accessible price points. With this campaign we want to communicate how user-friendly SoundLogic’s voice-assisted range of audio products are. As the campaign is all about giving commands to the voice assistant, there cannot be any better choice than Captain Cool, who is known for his leadership qualities on and off the field.”PointNine Lintas has conceptualized and executed a multimedia campaign for the launch of SoundLogic’s new Voice Assistant Wireless audio range. As the omni-channel agency of the brand, PointNine Lintas designed the entire campaign leveraging SoundLogic’s partner-evangelist, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The new campaign, #JusBol, emphasizes how easily you can manage all your chores with just voice commands.As the Voice Assistant-enabled audio segment is still nascent, one of the prime objectives for the agency was to build awareness about the category and highlight the product’s utility. To achieve this goal, PointNine Lintas built a digital-first omni-channel strategy.Commenting on the campaign framework,, “We are delighted to help SoundLogic create its first major marketing campaign in India. It’s a singular campaign that maps the entire user journey from awareness right upto commerce. Mahi’s upcoming birthday presented a great topical opportunity for us to offer something exciting to his fans and a limited edition range was born. Flipkart has been an invaluable partner in agreeing to do a first-ever flash sale for our products, giving us a great platform for the brand to make a debut.”Source: Businesswire