On the Occasion of World Food Day, NatureFresh Launches Pro Health Oil – NatureFresh Acti Heart

NatureFresh, the home-grown brand of Cargill’s food business in India has extended its offering into premium health oil space with the launch of NatureFresh Acti Heart, at a press conference in New Delhi, today. Positioned as India's 1oil which fulﬁlls all requirement of being healthy oil, NatureFresh Acti Heart intends to provide consumers with a complete health oil for their active and modern lifestyle.Based on the premise of ‘Goodness for the Good Hearted’, NatureFresh Acti Heart adheres to the guideline of Indian Council of Medical Research on dietary fat. Packed with the goodness of Omega 3 that fights inflammation and provides a healthy lipid profile, it also has the ideal Omega 6/ Omega 3 ratio, as stipulated by National Institute of Nutrition (the ideal ratio should be between 5 to 10). Along with this, it has high MUFA which ensures low oil absorption in food and Gamma Oryzanol that reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol, making it a healthier option for the discerning consumer. It is also fortified with Vitamin A, D, and E.All above stated health benefits of NatureFresh Acti Heart makes it a healthier cooking oil to cope with a sedentary lifestyle which makes one more prone to lifestyle diseases like obesity, coronary heart diseases & metabolic disorders etc. Its high smoking point makes it ideal for all types of Indian cooking.On the occasion of the launch,said, “Being a leading branded consumer business in edible oils, we are focused on consumer preferences and changing tastes. Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking health & wellness and we believe our products should go hand in hand with this growing need. In keeping with this, we are excited to launch our latest product offering, NatureFresh Acti Heart, under the brand umbrella of NatureFresh. The brand NatureFresh represents active living and we believe that it is the ideal brand for us to expand our offerings in this rapidly growing space. What makes NatureFresh Acti Heart stand out is that both the product formulation and design has been crafted basis in-depth market research and consumer insights. Positioned as ‘Goodness for the Good Hearted’, it is India's 1oil which fulﬁlls all requirements of being a healthy oil. The launch of NatureFresh Acti Heart is in line with Cargill India’s endeavor of expanding its health & wellness portfolio while fueling Indian kitchens through value-added premium offerings.”NatureFresh Acti Heart will be available in 1 ltr bottle which has the first-ever four-sided in-mold labeling that prevents label damage, post application. It will also be available in 1 ltr pouch and an environmentally friendly 5 ltr recyclable tin packaging. The new offerings will be made available across E-Commerce platforms, Modern and General Trade, in select markets in India.Source: Businesswire