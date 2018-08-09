One Crore Steps for Safer Roads Crosses 60 Lakhs Steps Donation

NGO, Drive Smart Drive Safe unique project titled ‘1Crore Steps for Safer Roads’ is gaining momentum day by day. The project entails a record walk from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, a distance of 3600 kilometres, to be covered in just 60 day by Subramanian ‘Subu’ Narayanan who is an employee of Hella India and will cover about 20 cities across South, West and North India. The project envisages participation and engagement from the general public in the form of short walks to show their solidarity with Subramanian ‘Subu’ Narayanan and the cause, by “Walk Donation” from anywhere in the country, #WalkWithSubu – A First of its kind in India to support the cause of Arresting Alarming Road Deaths. Walk donation can be done on www.onecroresteps.com. The walk donation campaign has already created a buzz as the campaign received 60 lakhs steps as donation in 12 days itself. The programme is supported by The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NGO Arrivesafe, ACMA, SIAM, FICCI, CII-Yi, FADA, Bharat Scouts & Guide and partnered by Hella, WABCO & Brakes India.

1Crore Steps – Walk Donation

The flag off for the event happened in Kanyakumari on 28th July, and will reach Kashmir on 2nd October. The project has already initiated a nationwide public debate on the subject of road safety as various organisation, corporates, schools & local people are joining the walk in the cities on the route.

“The latest data about road accidents in India is very alarming. With one death every 4 minutes and an accident every minute, the situation is very critical and cannot be left unattended for long, and hence our team member “Subu” is taking the challenge to appeal all Indians to join this national movement and donate their walk on www.onecroresteps.com to put this on highest priority,” said Mr. Ramashankar Pandey, President, Central Working Committee of the NGO, Drive Smart, Drive Safe and Managing Director of HELLA India Lighting Ltd.

“When we make the Roads Safer, when more people can walk, use of private vehicles will come down for short distances and Roads will become even more safer. I am on this mission to raise public awareness about difficulty of pedestrians on Indian Roads, which can lead to urgent action for creating robust system approach to Road Safety. I appeal to all of you to join me to support this cause,” said Subu.

“I Congratulate Hella India Lighting & Club D2S for the first of its kind initiative on road safety & safer roads. Mr. Subu we are all with you & on every step you take. I am sure you will enjoy walking through our beautiful country India. Walk Safe & Arrive Safe Good Luck,” said Mr. Harman Singh Sidhu president of Arrive Safe who is the man behind Don’t Drink & Drive Campaign and who filed the PIL to close mushrooming Liquor shops on Indian Highways.

D2S – Drive Smart Drive Safe (D2S) is a Section 25 Company, an NGO that aims to educate people on road safety and reduce road accidents and deaths on Indian roads. We intend to reduce the occurrence of conditions that contribute to fatalities on roads like poor visibility, driver negligence and fatigue, negligence of safety norms, drunken driving, speeding etc.

Through awareness rallies, safety campaigns, street plays, special events and traditional and social media campaigns, we work towards raising awareness on road safety and connecting with citizens towards best practices in road travel.