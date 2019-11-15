OneConnect Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

by businesswireindia.com

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OneConnect), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares, or ADSs. OneConnect will apply to list the ADSs on the NYSE or NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol "OCFT."

The number of ordinary shares to be represented by each ADS, the number of ADSs and ordinary shares to be offered, and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited will act as active joint bookrunners, BofA Securities, Inc., and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. will act as passive joint bookrunners, and CLSA Limited and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, via telephone: 1-917-606-8487, or via email: [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: 866-471-2526, or via facsimile: 212-902-9316, or via email: [email protected]; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, USA, via telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or via email: [email protected]; Ping An of China Securities (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Attention: ECM Department, Unit 3601, 36/F, The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, via telephone: 00852-3762-9766, or via email: [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, via email: [email protected]; or HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 5th Avenue, New York, New York 10018.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities to be registered may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time when the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OneConnect

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (the “Company") is a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China. Our platform provides cloud-native technology solutions that integrate extensive financial services industry expertise with market-leading technology. Our solutions provide technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. Together they enable our customers’ digital transformations, which help them increase revenue, manage risks, improve efficiency, enhance service quality and reduce costs.

Our technology-as-a-service platform strategically covers multiple verticals in the financial services industry and across the full scope of their operations—from sales and marketing and risk management to customer service, as well as technology infrastructure solutions critical to financial institution digitalization such as data management and cloud services.

