OnePlus Expands its Offline Footprint with Third Experience Store Launch in Pune

OnePlus, the global premium smartphone maker, has expanded its presence in Pune, with the launch of their third experience store today at Elpro City Square Mall, Chinchwad, Pune. Spread over 3000 sq. ft., the state-of-the-art Experience Store is also equipped with a service centre and the celebrated OnePlus coffee experience, making it a one-of-a-kind premium retail experience for all customers in the city.

Karisma Kapoor launched OnePlus store at Elpro City Square mall

Leveraging the brand’s resounding success in Pune market, the new store is part of its ongoing endeavor to enhance its offline presence and create additional retail touchpoints for users to physically engage with the brand on a more intimate level. The ongoing offline growth also ties into the brand’s vision of making India OnePlus’ second global headquarters.

Karisma Kapoor at Elpro City Square mall for OnePlus store launch

Addressing the new OnePlus Experience Store launch, Abhimanyu Kumar, Manager, Exclusive Retail, OnePlus India said, “At OnePlus, we are committed to providing our customers with an end-to-end premium experience and OnePlus Experience Stores are a significant part of this initiative. We are very excited to expand our presence in Pune with our largest store yet and look forward to catering to our growing OnePlus community based here.”

Marking the occasion, Deepak Kumar Chairman & MD, Elpro International Ltd. Shared, “Elpro has strived to transform Pimpri-Chinchwad area and contribute immensely to its development. We are happy to welcome OnePlus and bring one of the most loved smartphone brands in the country and city to this locality. With the inauguration of this new experience store, we are confident that shoppers would be thrilled to visit the mall frequently to shop one of their favourite smart tech brands and we look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership with OnePlus for years to come.”

Popular Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor was also present at the launch and said, “Being a tech lover myself, it gives me great pleasure to be associated with OnePlus which is known for its passion towards driving innovation in technology. The brand has indeed set new benchmarks when it comes to connecting with its users, and I am thrilled to be a part of their journey as they further their offline engagement. OnePlus fans will surely love this new Experience Centre in Pune – a city which has always been close to my heart.”

Customers can avail the following offers at the new OnePlus Experience Store

Instant discount up to INR 3000 on HDFC bank cards transactions when customers buy OnePlus 7T Series – Valid till 31 December 2019 No Cost EMI for 3 months on purchase of a 7 Pro or any 7T series device (Only on credit cards) – Valid till 30 November 2019 First 20 buyers will get OnePlus Travel Backpack 21st to 50th buyers will get Wireless Bullet Version 1 51st to 100th buyers will get OnePlus Exclusive Goodies (OnePlus Never Settle T-shirt) OnePlus 7 Pro back case for free to 50 first customers (who have the OnePlus 7 Pro).

OnePlus is currently present in over 2000 offline stores across India. With the global tech brand leading the premium Indian smartphone market, it is now looking forward to operating 100 new OnePlus Experience Stores across top 50 cities by the year 2020.