Online Essay Competition in the Memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bihar

The multilingual essay contest is an initiative of former MP and PLSVP patron Shri Uday Singh

In the fond memory of Former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Purnea Lok Sabha Vikas Parishad (PLSVP) is going to organise a multilingual essay competition for school and college students of Bihar. This will be an online competition in which every student from the state could participate.

Sri Uday Singh with Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji



Essay competition will begin accepting entries from 8:00 am on October 2nd, 2018 (Gandhi Jayanti). The entries will be accepted until midnight of October 19th, 2018. The results will be declared at 12 PM on December 25th, 2018 (Atalji’s birthday) on www.atalpratiyogita.com in which 18 students will be given cash rewards. The students will also be awarded a certificate of participation.



As per the organisers, in its inaugural year students are free to write the essays in Hindi, Urdu, and English. Languages like Maithili, Angika, and Bhojpuri will be added in the future, depending on the response.



Commenting upon this unique competition, Former MP from Purnea Lok Sabha seat & PLSVP patron, Uday Singh, said, "Atalji wasn't just a politician, he was a renowned Hindi poet, a great philosopher, and a thinker. He always encouraged young minds to pursue their dreams for they were India's future. The topics chosen for this competition were very close to Atalji's heart as he envisioned India of his dreams."



"Bihar has a remarkable talent that is often ignored, mostly unexploited and thus unrewarded. What could be a better way of paying our homage to the memory of our beloved former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee than to provide a platform for our young minds to show their talent and capabilities and get the encouragement they require to shine as they should.PLSVP is therefore honoured to start this essay competition in Bihar on subjects that were close to Atal ji’s heart and relevant to the inclusive development of India," Shri Uday Singh added further.



Shri Uday Singh said he has an additional obligation towards Purnea and therefore his society will also provide monthly financial support for the students of his constituency under the 'Atal Educational Assistance Programme'.



"While the essay competition is open to all students across Bihar, PLSVP has a special responsibility towards the students studying within the Purnea Lok Sabha constituency. Therefore, in addition to participating in the essay contest, selected meritorious and deserving school students from amongst the participants from Purnea will get monthly financial support under 'Atal Educational Assistance Programme' to help them excel, both in their academics and sports."



The competition will be judged by independent markers who will (at their sole discretion) apply the marking criteria. Teachers from all over the country have been invited to act as Independent markers. They will receive the entrants' essays anonymously to ensure fairness.



The short-listed essays will be reviewed by another marker before reaching the final decision of winners.



The markers’ decisions will be final and no correspondence will be entered into in relation to their decisions or the competition.



The word count for school students is a maximum of 1000 words while the college students have a maximum word limit of 1500. Each of the three languages in the essay contest shall have a First, Second and Third prize.



Winner of the First prize from the college section will be rewarded Rs. 50,000, the Second and Third prize winners will receive Rs. 25,000 and 15,000, respectively. Under school section, the First prize winner will be given Rs. 25000 while the Second and Third prize winners will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs. 10,000, respectively.



About PLSVP

Purnea Lok Sabha Vikas Parishad [PLSVP] is a not for profit society registered under Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860. PLSVP engages itself in discharging various social responsibilities like relief operations during natural calamities, providing hand pumps for drinking water in villages, distribution of blankets during extreme winter and helping students complete their education.