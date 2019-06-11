Online Sleep Solutions Brand Durfi Expands its Product Offering; Introduces Durfi Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow

Bangalore based innovative online sleep solutions brand, Durfi, has announced the launch of its latest offering – Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow. Designed to cater to a wider range of sleeping styles – side, back or stomach – the pillow allows consumers to choose a side as per their needs. Durfi Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow comes with a soft side and a firm side, combining the benefits of comfort with its cloud comfort memory foam and support with its super support latex foam, in one innovative product.

Durfi Pillow with Foam

If one prefers a higher level of support for neck and head while sleeping, they can use the firm side of the pillow. If one would rather sink into a cloud-like pillow at the end of a long day, the soft side is perfect for them. For restless sleepers, they can switch the pillow around multiple times in the night. The Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow is crafted with premium hypoallergenic, antibacterial, breathable materials with high-GSM anti-bacterial, skin-friendly fabric. Measuring 25 x 16 x 5 inches, it is a large pillow and is heavy enough to stay in place and can be used by entire family.

Durfi Pillow Corner

With extensive research and development to ensure global quality standards, Durfi products are made at the company’s two world class manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, and Haridwar. The products are shipped directly to customers, across 6000 pin codes eliminating middlemen and making it affordable.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balasubramanyam SV, General Manager, Durfi Retail Pvt. Ltd., said, "After the tremendous success of our maiden product, the Cotton Candy memory foam mattress, we are glad to add pillow to our offering with the launch of Durfi Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow. The pillow truly brings customized comfort to customers’ homes and is specifically designed to cater to every type of sleeping styles while providing superior comfort and support. We are positive that it will be a game changer in the sleep solutions market."

Starting at a price range of Rs. 1999 onwards, the Durfi Dual Comfort Dr. Pillow is available on www.Durfi.com. The product is also available at third party e-commerce sites like www.amazon.in, www.pepperfry.com among others. The pillow comes with free shipping across India.

About Durfi Retail Pvt. Ltd.

Incorporated in January 2018, Durfi is an innovative online sleep solutions brand dealing in mattresses and pillows. It soon plans to expand its product portfolio to include mattress protectors, toppers and other sleep related products. Made in India at its two world class manufacturing units located in Coimbatore and Haridwar, Durfi mattress are fully customizable and shipped directly to customers thereby making it affordable. The mattresses are a result of extensive R&D and incorporates superior features like irritation free and breathable fabric, dust mite & insect free, no sagging, quicker response to body temperature dispersal and regulation, air flow technology, no heavy metal usage, reduction of pressure points and high durability. The company has witnessed great traction since inception and has sold 3500 mattresses till date with revenues of Rs. 5 crs. It currently serves 6000 pin codes and aims to sell over 13,000 mattresses and achieve revenues of over Rs. 19 crs by 2022.

For more information, kindly visit www.durfi.com.