31 Oct 2019, Edition - 1570, Thursday
OnMobile Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Covai Post Network

October 31, 2019

OnMobile Global Limited (“OnMobile”) today announced the results for 2nd Quarter FY20 ended September 30, 2019. Sustained focus on revenue growth, conversion of new contracts and tight control on expenses resulted in PBT growing from INR 3.1 crores in Q1 to INR 7.1 crores in Q2.

 

Q2 FY20 Highlights:

  • Q2 FY20 Gross Revenues (before amortization of contract acquisition cost) at INR

148.4 crores, grew 6.4% Q-o-Q

  • QoQ revenue growth in all major product lines

Tones   + 4.6%

Video   +13.1%

Games + 1.2%

  • Manpower cost down by 3.1% Q-o-Q due to reduction in headcount from 758 in Q1 to 734 in Q2

  • Continuous efforts in cost optimization yielding results – lower Other COGS and Opex Q-o-Q by 16.6% and 15.4% respectively

  • Q2 EBITDA up by 51.1% from INR 7.1 crores in Q1 to INR 10.7 crores in Q2

  • Operating profit up manifold from INR 0.4 crores in Q1 to INR 6.0 crores in Q2

  • Profit Before Tax more than doubled from 2.2% of revenue in Q1 to 4.9% of revenue in Q2

  • Cash balance of INR 234.4 crores

 

Revenue up by 6.4% (Q-o-Q)

 

EBITDA up by

51.1 % (Q-o-Q)

EBITDA grew by 10.1% (Y-o-Y)

Tones Subscriber base up by 6.7% (Q-o-Q)
 

About OnMobile

OnMobile [NSE India: ONMOBILE] [BSE Ltd: 532944], is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Headquartered in Bangalore, India and with presence in many countries across the world, OnMobile offers a wide array of products such as Videos, Tunes, Games & Contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 100 million active subscribers and an addressable base of more than 1.68 billion mobile users across several geographies.

 

For further information, please visit www.onmobile.com.

 

