Onward Technologies PAT Grows by 83 Percent Q-o-Q, EPS up by 82 Percent

Highlights for the Quarter ended June 30, 2018:

Commenting on the performance of the Company, Mr. Harish Mehta, Executive Chairman, said, “Overall operationally it was an excellent quarter with healthy growth both in topline & bottom line which was achieved with new contract wins, repeat business & continuous optimization of costs. During the quarter we also invested substantially in automation & expanding the sales team to improve customer experience which has positioned us well to deliver robust growth in 2018.”



About Onward Technologies Limited



Onward Technologies Limited is a global player in Mechanical Engineering Design Services and IT consulting services. The Company offers a range of engineering design services including product design, engineering analysis, engineering documentation and maintenance, and manufacturing solutions for automotive, off highway, aerospace, industrial equipment and consumer goods. With its footprints in India, North America, Germany and UK, the Company’s global design and delivery centres has grown to 2500+ employees servicing Fortune 1000 companies.



The Company is listed on the following stock exchanges under the ISIN INE 229A01017:

BSE Limited: Scrip Code: 517536

National Stock Exchange of India Limited: Scrip Code: ONWARDTEC



For more information, please contact: info@onwardgroup.com