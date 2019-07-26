  • Download mobile app
26 Jul 2019
Onward Technologies Revenue Grows by 7.6 Percent & PAT Grows by 59.5 Percent YoY. EPS for the Quarter Recorded at INR 2.11 per Share

by businesswireindia.com

July 26, 2019

Business Wire India

Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2019
 

  • Consolidated Revenues in Q1FY20 were at INR 67.89 Cr, up 7.6% from INR 63.07 Cr in Q1FY19.

  • Profit before tax (PBT) at INR 4.60 Cr for Q1FY20, up 43.7% from INR 3.20 Cr in Q1FY19.

  • Profit after tax (PAT) at INR 3.36 Cr for Q1FY20, up 59.5% from INR 2.10 Cr in Q1FY19.

  • Earnings per share (EPS) reported at INR 2.11 per share for Q1FY20, up 57.5% from INR 1.34 per share in Q1FY19.

Commenting on the performance of the Company, the Executive Chairman, Mr. Harish Mehta said, “I am happy to report that we had a good quarter, with continuous improvements in the topline. We continue to witness growing opportunities across all our verticals; Automotive, Industrials, Consumer goods and Off-highway. Additionally, our focus on Embedded Products & Systems Development, Data Analytics & Digital Transformation, will further enable us to improve the quality of revenues, while continuing in our endeavor to improve our margins.  Stronger together, we are confident that our revenue momentum will continue in Q2 and beyond.”
Source: Businesswire

