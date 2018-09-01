  • Download mobile app

01 Sep 2018, Edition - 1145, Saturday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha has been accused of orchestrating the murders
  • PM Modi congratulated everyone for the launch of IPPB and said IPPB will ensure that banking services will reach every citizen’s doorstep
  • Kerala is currently on a fund mobilisation drive for the reconstruction of the flood-ravaged state
  • The selective condemnation of the UPA stand exposed, says MoS PMO Jitendra Singh
  • Srinagar Court orders enquiry into Major Gogoi’s hotel investigation
  • PM Modi Speaks at the Launch of India Post Payments Bank
  • Rafale deal smacks of ‘global graft’, alleges Rahul Gandhi
  • 91-year-old man nabbed for murdering 87-year-old wife in Kerala
  • Jain monk TarunSagar breathed his last at 3 AM at Radhapuri Jain temple in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area
ஊட்டி மலை ரயிலில் 2 லட்சத்து 85 ஆயிரம் செலவு செய்து பயணம் செய்த வெளிநாட்டு புதுமண தம்பதி

September 1, 2018

தேனிலவு கொண்டாடுவதற்காக உதகைக்கு வந்த இங்கிலாந்து நாட்டைச் சேர்ந்த தம்பதியினர் 2 லட்சத்து 85 ஆயிரம் ரூபாய் செலவு செய்து ஊட்டி மலை ரயிலில் பயணம் செய்தனர்.

