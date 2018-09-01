01 Sep 2018, Edition - 1145, Saturday
Right-wing outfit Sanatan Sanstha has been accused of orchestrating the murders
PM Modi congratulated everyone for the launch of IPPB and said IPPB will ensure that banking services will reach every citizen’s doorstep
Kerala is currently on a fund mobilisation drive for the reconstruction of the flood-ravaged state
The selective condemnation of the UPA stand exposed, says MoS PMO Jitendra Singh
Srinagar Court orders enquiry into Major Gogoi’s hotel investigation
PM Modi Speaks at the Launch of India Post Payments Bank
Rafale deal smacks of ‘global graft’, alleges Rahul Gandhi
91-year-old man nabbed for murdering 87-year-old wife in Kerala
Jain monk TarunSagar breathed his last at 3 AM at Radhapuri Jain temple in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar area
நீலகிரியில் மூதாட்டி கிணற்றில் விழுந்து தற்கொலை அதிகாலையில் நடந்த சோகம்
Covai Post Network
September 1, 2018
VIDEO
நீலகிரி மாவட்டம் உதகை அருகே உள்ள அனந்த கிரி பகுதியை ரெஜினா மேரி என்பவருக்கு இவருக்கு இரண்டு மகன்கள் உள்ளனர். இவர் தன்னுடை மகன்களின் நிலையை நினைத்து அடிக்கடி புலம்பி கொண்டிருந்ததாக கூறப்படுகிறது. இதனால் மனமுடைந்த அவர் கிணற்றில் விழுந்து தற்கொலை செய்துள்ளார்.