26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Three km walk braving wild animals for drinking water .20 year struggle for a village near Ooty
Covai Post Network
June 25, 2018
Iyyan Thottam near Ooty has been suffering for the past 20 years without basic amenities like access roads and drinking water . They have to walk 3 km to a stream near the forest for drinking water. In spite of several complaints to the district collector, no action has been taken.