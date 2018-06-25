  • Download mobile app

26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
  • Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
  • CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
  • After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
  • SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
  • Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
  • Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
  • The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
  • Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Travel

Ooty News

Three km walk braving wild animals for drinking water .20 year struggle for a village near Ooty

Covai Post Network

June 25, 2018

Iyyan Thottam near Ooty has been suffering for the past 20 years without basic amenities like access roads and drinking water . They have to walk 3 km to a stream near the forest for drinking water. In spite of several complaints to the district collector, no action has been taken.

TCP's LGBT Pride

