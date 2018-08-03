  • Download mobile app

03 Aug 2018, Edition - 1116, Friday

  • Athar Khan takes us through the cases registered against Mehul Choksi
  • ‘NDA blessed Mehul Choksi’s great escape’, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
  • Centre clears appointments for 2 Judges in J&K HC. Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar appointed as the new judges
  • Church Rape: Probe team to question accused Bishop
  • 1 jawan martyred in Sopore, J&K encounter. The security forces have eliminated two terrorists
  • Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on NRC in Rajya Sabha
  • The security forces have recovered weapons and ammunition from the spot
  • A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, in a village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was painted saffron
  • The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
Ooty News

Aadi 18 festival celebrated in Bavaneeswarar temple

Covai Post Network

August 3, 2018

Bavaneeswarar temple in Fernhill area of Ooty , where the river Bhavani is said to originate celebrated Aadi 18 festival today wirh special poojas.Women did pooja by strewing flowers at the place of origin of the river Bhavani.

