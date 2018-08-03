03 Aug 2018, Edition - 1116, Friday
Athar Khan takes us through the cases registered against Mehul Choksi
‘NDA blessed Mehul Choksi’s great escape’, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Centre clears appointments for 2 Judges in J&K HC. Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar appointed as the new judges
Church Rape: Probe team to question accused Bishop
1 jawan martyred in Sopore, J&K encounter. The security forces have eliminated two terrorists
Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on NRC in Rajya Sabha
The security forces have recovered weapons and ammunition from the spot
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, in a village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was painted saffron
The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
Aadi 18 festival celebrated in Bavaneeswarar temple
Bavaneeswarar temple in Fernhill area of Ooty , where the river Bhavani is said to originate celebrated Aadi 18 festival today wirh special poojas.Women did pooja by strewing flowers at the place of origin of the river Bhavani.