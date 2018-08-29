  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
29 Aug 2018, Edition - 1142, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gautam Navlakha’s hearing begins in Delhi HC
  • J&K: 2 policemen shot dead in Shopian sector
  • Only the PM was aware of the details, says Anand Sharma, Congress
  • False allegations spread by Congress, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Rafale Deal
  • RBI releases its annual report on black money, Report shows 99.3% of currency demonetised came back to RBI
  • New Delhi: PM Modi addresses BJP workers and volunteers
  • Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals
  • Petition filed by eminent citizens, plea filed against crackdown, plea calls arrests ‘arbitrary’
  • The Pune Police raided the houses of alleged Maoists sympathisers in multiple cities and arrested five activists.
Travel

Ooty News

ADMK meeting in Ooty

Covai Post Network

August 29, 2018

ADMK of Nilgiris district held an advisory meeting today in Ooty to discuss parliamentary elections and to introduce new officials of the party. ADMK district secretary and MP K.R. Arjunan presided over the meeting

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿