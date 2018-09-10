10 Sep 2018, Edition - 1154, Monday
- Hard Fact: Delhi High Court directs Gandhis to approach Income Tax department with their grievances
- CBI sends Neeshal Modi’s extradition request to MHA
- Gutka Scam: CBI gets custody of all 5 persons, including owner of MDM Gutkha company, Madhav Rao
- Chhattisgarh: Maoist terrorists tied over 30 villagers to trees and beat them up for not attending a Maoist meeting in Dantewada
- NCW summons Kerala MLA PC George over misogynist remarks against rape victim nun
- BJP hits back at Congress over Bharat bandh, ‘Congress resorting to shameful violence’, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- SC asks for progress report from the CBI in the Babri demolition case
- Met issues 48-hour heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand
- Most petrol pumps remain closed in Mumbai, Thane
- Nun’s body found in Kerala convent well
All India bandh total failure in Nilgiri district.
Covai Post Network
September 10, 2018
Life went on as usual in the Queen of hills. Shops remained open, vehicles were plying as usual.