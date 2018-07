Covai Post Network

Marathon race for the soldiers of Indian army was conducted today at the Madras Regimental Centre, Coonoor in Nilgiris district. The ten km run began at the Thangaraj Sports Stadium. Anilkumar of Red Army division won the prize in the individual category by clocking 31minutes and 44 seconds for the 10km run.The winners were awarded the rolling shield by M.R.C. Commandant Brigadier S.K. Sangwan.