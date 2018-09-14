14 Sep 2018, Edition - 1158, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
- M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
- Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
- Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
- Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
Artificial fountain in Rose Garden
Covai Post Network
To attract more tourists to the hill station, an artificial water fountain has been set up inside the Rose Garden, Ooty.