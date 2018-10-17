  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Trump gives Saudi Arabia benefit of doubt in journalist’s disappearance
  • Woman devotee stopped by protesters from entering Sabarimala
  • Congress questions Kerala CM’s visit to UAE, says ‘his visit shows insensitivity & arrogance’
Travel

Ooty News

Attempts made to drive out a jumbo that’s been damaging crops

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2018

Attempts are being made to drive a male elephant that has been entering into human habitation in Devaram , Theni district and destroying crops.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿