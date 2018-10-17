17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Trump gives Saudi Arabia benefit of doubt in journalist’s disappearance
- Woman devotee stopped by protesters from entering Sabarimala
- Congress questions Kerala CM’s visit to UAE, says ‘his visit shows insensitivity & arrogance’
Attempts made to drive out a jumbo that’s been damaging crops
Covai Post Network
October 17, 2018
Attempts are being made to drive a male elephant that has been entering into human habitation in Devaram , Theni district and destroying crops.