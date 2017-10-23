  • Download mobile app
  • DMK moves SC, demands transfer of case pertaining to disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs to the Supreme Court
  • If govt is confident of its decision, why does it fear releasing these documents?: P. Chidambaram
  • Four vehicles collide near Dariyapur village of NH-9 in Fatehabad district of Haryana due to fog
  • India as a place to do business is a lot more attractive than the World Bank ranking suggests: Arvind Panagariya
  • CBI detains class XI student in Pradhyumn murder case
  • BJP president Amit Shah starts a signature campaign on the success of Note ban

Ooty News

Speed limits fixed for motorists in Nilgiris

The Nilgiris District Road Safety Panel has fixed speed limits for motorists across the district. Accordingly, the speed should not exceed 35km per hour on the national and state highways. Motorists t...

