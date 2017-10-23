The Nilgiris District Road Safety Panel has fixed speed limits for motorists across the district. Accordingly, the speed should not exceed 35km per hour on the national and state highways. Motorists t...Covai Post Network +
Kattapettu residents urge civic body to clear garbage near bazar area
Owlet rescued from Udhagamandalam DSP office
Pantry car to be attached to NMR
Gudalur woman sets record
With the bus stand as her house, this retd teacher has no complains
GH emptying septic tank sewage into stream irks residents
Filmy charm of Conoor’s 109-yr-old Kethi railway station
Estate workers refuse to accept bonus, remit it in company’s bank account
The Covai Post Ooty Bulletin – 23.10.2017