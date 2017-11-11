  • Download mobile app
Auto drivers clear garbage near Ooty bus stand

November 11, 2017

More than 100 auto rickshaw drivers participated in a cleanliness drive at Udhagamandalam on Saturday. Led by the Auto Owners and Drivers Union President, Shanmugam, and Secretary Zubair, they cleared the rain water harvesting channel near the Central Bus Stand here. They also removed garbage from the surrounding areas.

The drive follows strict orders from District Collector Innocent Divya, who leaves no stone unturned when it comes to maintaining the cleanliness and hygienic conditions of the district.

