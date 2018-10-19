  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Oct 2018, Edition - 1193, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • PM Modi visits Ramlila ground to celebrate Dussehra
  • MHA issues advisory to 3 states, ‘Pro-Maoist group campaigning for entry’
  • Sabarimala Chief Priest warns IG, ‘will shut temple if women come here’
  • RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat steals Shiv Sena thunder on Ram temple
  • Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla’s Boniyar in J&K
  • Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam summons DGP
Travel

Ooty News

Auto drivers on protest in Ooty

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2018

Auto drivers protested today against the ban on autorickshaws at Doddabetta in Ooty where an accident claimed five lives recently.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿