19 Oct 2018, Edition - 1193, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi visits Ramlila ground to celebrate Dussehra
- MHA issues advisory to 3 states, ‘Pro-Maoist group campaigning for entry’
- Sabarimala Chief Priest warns IG, ‘will shut temple if women come here’
- RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat steals Shiv Sena thunder on Ram temple
- Three terrorists killed in an encounter in Baramulla’s Boniyar in J&K
- Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam summons DGP
Auto drivers on protest in Ooty
Covai Post Network
October 19, 2018
Auto drivers protested today against the ban on autorickshaws at Doddabetta in Ooty where an accident claimed five lives recently.