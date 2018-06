Covai Post Network

Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya had passed an order banning certain plastic articles. Following this, Ooty Municipal Commissioner Ravi and other officials conducted raid in Adyar Ananda Bhavan in Ooty and found banned plastic items including plates, cups and bags to be in use. 24 kg of plastic items were seized and a fine of Rs.48000 ( Rs.2000 per kg) was levied.