Transport Minister Vijayabhaskar disbursed compensation to the families of the victims of the Ooty bus accident. Apart from 2 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Relief fund, the families were also paid compensation totalling 35 lakhs from the transport corporation . The minister stressed that the buses were well maintained and that accidents and fatalities have reduced due to the measures taken by the transport department and that 65 crores more has been allotted for road safety.