07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday
Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Disaster Management Meeting on Northeast Monsoon
September 7, 2018
With the NE monsoon round the corner, precautionary measures are being taken throughout the district Under the district collector Innocent Divya. Officials from the Fire Department and District Administration took part.