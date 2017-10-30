Filmy charm of Conoor’s 109-yr-old Kethi railway station

Kethi railway station in Conoor is a favourite shooting spot for filmmakers. There prevails a strong sentiment among them that a film with a scene shot here is sure to become a box office hit. It was in Kamal Hassan-starrer ‘Moondram Pirai’ that the Kethi railway station shot to significance coupled with success sentiment. The climax in the film where Kamal exhibits his acting prowess without delivering any dialogue was shot here. ‘Moondram Pirai’ bagged national award. Among other movies where Kethi station plays an instrumental role are ‘Gentleman’, ‘Dil Se’ and ‘Rhythm’. The latest film to be shot here is ‘Golmal Again’, a Hindi flick starring Ajay Devgan and Thabu.
The Kethi railway station that was opened in 1908 served the people in those days to transport vegetables cultivated in the farms around. What is fascinating about it is, it still retains the old world charm, thanks to the Indian Railways.
Not only is it not the official name of the country, it doesn't mean what they think it does. Even worse: it's a Persian word. Shoaib Daniyal "Whose country is Germany?" aske...Read More
Sushmita Sengupta Love Milkshakes? The goodness of freshly cut fruits blended with the ever so nutritious milk, think there can’t be a concoction as healthy as this? Think aga...Read More
Struggling to shed those extra inches around your tummy? Tried all sorts of dieting, yet no trace of desired results? Well, let us tell you a secret. Weight loss is as much about w...Read More