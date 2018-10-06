06 Oct 2018, Edition - 1180, Saturday
The bus fell at Kela Moth on the highway as it was going from Banihal to Ramban
Kerala: Over 5000 Ayyappa devotees holding demonstrations in Changanassery
All assembly polls to happen before Jan 15: EC
Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on 28 November
Counting in all five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana – to be held on December 11, 2018
SP to contest election independently in MP
Modi meets Putin: And discovers non-alignment, which would have saved us the somersault over China
Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted raids in districts of Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot
EC is likely to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
Development is important but not at the cost of environment, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh
Fire and Rescue team inspect gadgets
Covai Post Network
October 6, 2018
Inspection of equipment of Fire and Rescue team in Nilgiris were held under the leadership of District collector Innocent Divya along with other officials. Preparations have been hastened to fight any fury that may arise during the monsoon.