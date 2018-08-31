31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday
GDP growth hits 8.2 % in Q1
383 soldiers move SC demanding absolute protection under AFSPA
Days after SC ‘relief’ for 5 accused, Surendra Gadling’s wife files petition demanding similar relief
The FIR was filed against Priya Prakash Varrier for hurting Muslim sentiments
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RSLP) leader Upendra Kushwaha said that rumours are spread to trigger rifts within the NDA.
Hearing on Article 35A adjourned
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to hold review meeting on the use of Hindi as official language in government departments
Pichai and the empty chair: Google defies US Congress after Trump burn
2019 Lok Sabha polls: BJP wants 20 seats, offers Nitish 12
Hotel tender scam: Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail by Delhi court
Foreigners show interest in tea estates
A group of 30 Chinese researchers are on a visit to tea estates in Nilgiris district to study the varieties of tea, their quality and uses. They also studied the methods of tea production in the tea factories and took down notes.