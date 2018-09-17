  • Download mobile app

  • “State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the GST Council meeting,” Pradhan said
  • Understand Hedgewar to understand RSS, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  • Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
  • Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
  • Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
  • Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
  • Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
  • Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
  • Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
  • Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
Foundation laid for renovation of 144 year old school

Covai Post Network

September 17, 2018

The institution that had come into being in memory of James Wilkinson Breeks, the first Commissioner of the newly formed NIlgiris district in 1868. Foundation laying for the renovation works of 144 year old Breeks Memorial School was done by Local Administration Minister S.P.Velumani with a tree planting ceremony.

