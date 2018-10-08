08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Free linen bags distributed in Ooty
Covai Post Network
October 8, 2018
VIDEO
Free linen bags were provided to the public as part of an awareness camp aimed at reducing use of plastic. The distribution was done at Ooty bus stand under the guidance of District Collector Innocent Divya.