  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
26 Sep 2018, Edition - 1170, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • SC order on Ayodhya tomorrow
  • The court noted that necessary rules for balancing rights of public and protecting dignity of litigants will be issued soon.
  • SC: Will serve the public interest, move to bring in transparency
  • The baby, identified as Arnav Varma, had reportedly developed some breathing problem
  • Section 47 of the Aadhaar Act struck down
  • Section 57 of the Aadhar Act revoked
  • Section 33(2) of Aadhar Act revoked
  • Congress trying to forge foreign alliances: Modi at MP poll rally
  • 12-hour BJP bandh in West Bengal, train services affected for 5-10 minutes
  • French President Emmanuel Macron says Rafale deal was a “government-to-government” discussion
Travel

Ooty News

From Ooty to Team India

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2018

Three football players Rahul, Ivine and Ajith Kumar from Government Arts College, Ooty will be part of the Indian Football team for the selection trials to be conducted in Delhi. Mini Football World cup will also be held in Ooty from October October4-7.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿