  • Congress President Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that Congress will protect Article 35A if voted to power
  • Ex-Malaysia Prime Minister arrested for $628 million corruption charge
  • Bhima Koregaon case: Hearing deferred, to continue tomorrow. Accused to remain under house arrest
  • Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be freed
  • Imran Khan’s Pakistan exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies: Pak denies Kartarpur talks
  • BSF constable honey trapped by ISI over Internet arrested by UP ATS for espionage
  • Imran Khan’s Pak exposes Navjot Singh Sidhu’s lies, Pak denies Kartarpur talks
  • Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefs media, says ‘Cong put vote bank above justice’
  • Bhima Koregaon Case: Hearing in SC begins
  • Triple talaq ordinance has been approved by the union cabinet. The bill was stuck in the Rajya Sabha
Ooty News

Fuel price should be reduced- Used Car Owners Association

Covai Post Network

September 19, 2018

Used Car Owners Association in Nilgiris district sought the intervention of the government in the reduction of fuel price as well as reduction of GST for vehicles.

