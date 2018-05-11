  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
  • Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
  • After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
  • After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
  • Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
  • Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
  • A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
  • 2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
  • After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
  • Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Travel

Ooty News

Garbage piles up in Ooty causing health hazard

Covai Post Network

May 11, 2018

With the advent of summer season, the number of tourists thronging to Ooty is increasing day by day. This has resulted in huge pile up of garbage in Ooty , particularly in the tourists spots . And, the Ooty corporation is not taking enough efforts to clear the garbage.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿