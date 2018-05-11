11 May 2018, Edition - 1032, Friday
The last major case he handled was Indian Premier League spot-fixing
Lalu Prasad Yadav granted six-week bail on medical grounds
After Army Chief’s Ultimatum, Separatists dare Indian Army, Mirwaiz incites attack on Army, compares Forces to British rule
Namaz Row: Authorities step in, attempt to defuse situation, 37 locations allotted for namaz, 76 Duty Magistrates deputed
Pak provokes yet again, ceasefire violation in Poonch, targets innocent civilians, 20-year old killed in Pak firing
A day after Congress released video, Cong to move poll panel, delegation to meet EC Officials at 10:30 AM
2 Khalistan Terrorists nabbed, men linked to Terror module, linked to killing of RSS workers, funded by overseas elements
After Centre rejects recommendation, Collegium to decide on Justice Joseph, crucial Collegium meet to be held today
Major setback for Congress, I-T raids Karnataka Cong neta’s aide, Satish Sail’s close aide raided
Garbage piles up in Ooty causing health hazard
With the advent of summer season, the number of tourists thronging to Ooty is increasing day by day. This has resulted in huge pile up of garbage in Ooty , particularly in the tourists spots . And, the Ooty corporation is not taking enough efforts to clear the garbage.